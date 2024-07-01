Arch Linux Powered EndeavourOS Restores ARM Support

1 July 2024
Arch Linux built EndeavourOS has released new install media in celebrating the project's fifth anniversary. Making this 5th anniversary release all the more exciting is the project has restored support for EndeavourOS on ARM.

Back in April the project's sole ARM maintainer stepped down but now he's decided to come back to the project after a break. Since his return he's been working on improving the installation workflow for ARM single board computers.

There are now EndeavourOS ARM images for the Raspberry Pi 4, Raspberry Pi 5, ODROID N2, and Pinebook Pro. In the case of the Raspberry Pi images there are also alternate headless server install images available. Here's the official screenshot of the latest EndeavourOS media:

EndeavourOS new media


The updated EndeavourOS install media is shipping now with the Linux 6.9.6 kernel, Mesa 24.1.2, NVIDIA 550 drivers, KDE Plasma 5.1 as the default desktop, Firefox 127, and many other package updates.

Downloads and more details on the updated EndeavourOS install media via EndeavourOS.com.
