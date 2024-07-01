Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Arch Linux Powered EndeavourOS Restores ARM Support
Back in April the project's sole ARM maintainer stepped down but now he's decided to come back to the project after a break. Since his return he's been working on improving the installation workflow for ARM single board computers.
There are now EndeavourOS ARM images for the Raspberry Pi 4, Raspberry Pi 5, ODROID N2, and Pinebook Pro. In the case of the Raspberry Pi images there are also alternate headless server install images available. Here's the official screenshot of the latest EndeavourOS media:
The updated EndeavourOS install media is shipping now with the Linux 6.9.6 kernel, Mesa 24.1.2, NVIDIA 550 drivers, KDE Plasma 5.1 as the default desktop, Firefox 127, and many other package updates.
Downloads and more details on the updated EndeavourOS install media via EndeavourOS.com.