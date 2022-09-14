Endeavour OS 22.9 "Artemis Nova" Released
Endeavour OS 22.9 "Artemis Nova" is out today as the newest version of this enthusiast-oriented Linux distribution built around Arch Linux.
Endeavour OS 22.9 offers up many package updates for its ISO release including the Linux 5.19 kernel, Mesa 22.1, NVIDIA's 515.65 proprietary driver, Firefox 104, and a plethora of other package updates. The new Endeavour OS release also has improvements to its GRUB bootloader handling, and other low-level changes to this desktop-focused OS.
Endeavour OS 22.9 "Artemis Nova"
More details and downloads on Endeavour OS 22.9 can be found via EndeavourOS.com.
Add A Comment