Endeavour OS 22.9 "Artemis Nova" Released

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 14 September 2022 at 07:20 PM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Endeavour OS 22.9 "Artemis Nova" is out today as the newest version of this enthusiast-oriented Linux distribution built around Arch Linux.

Endeavour OS 22.9 offers up many package updates for its ISO release including the Linux 5.19 kernel, Mesa 22.1, NVIDIA's 515.65 proprietary driver, Firefox 104, and a plethora of other package updates. The new Endeavour OS release also has improvements to its GRUB bootloader handling, and other low-level changes to this desktop-focused OS.


Endeavour OS 22.9 "Artemis Nova"


More details and downloads on Endeavour OS 22.9 can be found via EndeavourOS.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
Distrobox 1.4 Released - Easier Container Upgrades, Local Podman Install For Steam Deck
OpenWrt 22.03 Released With Updated Firewall, Support For 180+ New Devices
OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 ROME "Silver Candidate" Released
Genode OS Framework 22.08 With Improvements For Mobile Phone OS Ambitions
VFX & Animation Studios Urged To Upgrade To RHEL 9 Or Rocky Linux / AlmaLinux 9
OpenSUSE Developers Continue Discussing x86_64 Microarchitecture Feature Levels
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
VMware: ESXi VM Performance Tanks Up To 70% Due To Intel Retbleed Mitigation
Richard Stallman Announces GNU C Language Reference Manual
IO_uring Continues To Prove Very Exciting: Promising io_uring_spawn Announced
Fedora 39 Looks To Use DNF5 By Default For Better Performance & Improved User Experience
Raspberry Pi OS Updated With Desktop Improvements, NetworkManager, Picamera2
OpenWrt 22.03 Released With Updated Firewall, Support For 180+ New Devices
Apple M1 Pro/Max/Ultra Device Trees Under Review For Linux
MGLRU Looks Like One Of The Best Linux Kernel Innovations Of The Year