EVGA - Long-Time NVIDIA Partner - Ending Graphics Card Production

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 16 September 2022 at 04:43 PM EDT. 7 Comments
NVIDIA --
Well known NVIDIA AIB partner EVGA made a rather surprising and unfortunate announcement this Friday afternoon,

EVGA posted the following message on their evga.com forums:
EVGA will not carry the next generation graphics cards.
EVGA will continue to support the existing current generation products.
EVGA will continue to provide the current generation products.

EVGA is committed to our customers and will continue to offer sales and support on the current lineup. Also, EVGA would like to say thank you to our great community for the many years of support and enthusiasm for EVGA graphics cards.

EVGA Management

Basically it looks like they will be selling what they have of current inventory (and honoring warranties / RMAs) but will not be producing any new graphics card models, even with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series expected to be announced imminently.


After reviewing EVGA graphics cards for more than 17 years on Phoronix, I am rather surprised by today's decision.


EVGA also reportedly won't begin making AMD or Intel graphics cards but rather exiting the AIB graphics card business while continuing to produce motherboards, PSUs, and other existing product lines.


In the early days, EVGA was supportive of Linux gaming prospects and Linux reviews but actually less so over the past decade or so.


EVGA had been a longtime NVIDIA partner and generally well regarded for their graphics cards, with some exceptions. But now it's to the end of the road for their graphics cards.
