Doxygen 1.10 Documentation Generator Released With Many Fixes
Another open-source project celebrating Christmas Day with a new feature release is Doxygen, the open-source documentation generator and static analysis tool that is widely used by many different open-source projects and supported by numerous programming languages for generating code documentation.
The Doxygen 1.10 release has dozens of bug fixes, a new "HTML_COPY_CLIPBOARD" option to allow copying code fragments to the clipboard, JSON output support for doxyapp, translation updates, and a number of different code re-factorings and clean-ups.
Those relying on Doxygen as a code documentation generator can learn more about today's Christmas release via the project site at Doxygen.nl.
