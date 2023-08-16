Distrobox Adds Support For ChromeOS - Allowing More Linux Apps To Run On Chromebooks

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 16 August 2023 at 08:00 AM EDT. 2 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Distrobox as the open-source project allowing easy access to running other distributions/apps via Podman and Docker has merged support for ChromeOS.

ChromeOS has allowed Debian applications to easily run on Google Chromebooks while now with this Distrobox support for ChromeOS, it opens the door for allowing other graphical applications to run from nearly any Linux distribution. This ChromeOS + Distrobox integration was led by Red Hat engineer Eric Curtin.

Distrobox ChromeOS support merged


Once installing Podman on ChromeOS it's now easy with the Distrobox development code as of today to begin enjoying other distributions and vendor software from within this containerized environment.

This merge request following earlier work was merged to Distrobox for enabling ChromeOS as a supported host. This has been tested on 64-bit ARM (AArch64) Chromebooks.
2 Comments
Related News
Open Enterprise Linux Association Brings Together CIQ, Oracle & SUSE
Rhino Linux 2023.1 Released As Ubuntu-Based Rolling Release OS
Linux Mint EDGE ISOs To Help With Running On Newer Hardware
The Most Prolific Packager For Alpine Linux Is Stepping Away
Mageia 9-rc1 Now Available For This Long-Delayed Release
Linux Mint 21.2 Released With Cinnamon Enhancements, Other Desktop Polishing
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox Finally Outperforming Google Chrome In SunSpider
Linus Torvalds Reviews The Bcachefs File-System Code
Linux Decides To Disable RNG On All AMD fTPMs
Linux 6.6 To Finish Gutting Wireless USB & UWB
AMD "INCEPTION" CPU Vulnerability Disclosed
Rust Abstractions Posted For Sockets & Other Fundamental Network Bits
Intel Gets Hogwarts Legacy Running On Linux Driver By Pretending Not To Be Intel Graphics
Haiku OS Support Upstreamed Into GCC Compiler