Distrobox Adds Support For ChromeOS - Allowing More Linux Apps To Run On Chromebooks
Distrobox as the open-source project allowing easy access to running other distributions/apps via Podman and Docker has merged support for ChromeOS.
ChromeOS has allowed Debian applications to easily run on Google Chromebooks while now with this Distrobox support for ChromeOS, it opens the door for allowing other graphical applications to run from nearly any Linux distribution. This ChromeOS + Distrobox integration was led by Red Hat engineer Eric Curtin.
Once installing Podman on ChromeOS it's now easy with the Distrobox development code as of today to begin enjoying other distributions and vendor software from within this containerized environment.
This merge request following earlier work was merged to Distrobox for enabling ChromeOS as a supported host. This has been tested on 64-bit ARM (AArch64) Chromebooks.
