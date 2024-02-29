Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Distrobox 1.7 Improves NVIDIA GPU Support, Better Wolfi Containers
The new Distrobox 1.7 release provides better login shell management, enhanced systemd integration for initful containers, improving NVIDIA graphics support, improving Wolfi container support, improving rootful container support for exported graphical apps, improved terminfo support, and more.
There is also now a "--enter-flags" argument for distrobox-export while distrobox-create now accepts "--hostname" and "--unshared-groups" options. The Steam Deck installation guide has been updated along with other documentation improvements.
For downloads and to learn more about the great Distrobox project, see the v1.7 release page on GitHub.