Distrobox 1.7 Improves NVIDIA GPU Support, Better Wolfi Containers

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 29 February 2024 at 06:37 AM EST. 2 Comments
Distrobox is the open-source software making it easy to run any Linux distribution inside your terminal by leveraging Podman, Docker, or Lilipod for containerizing the Linux distribution of your choice. Distrobox works well with a range of Linux distros and has developed quite a following. Out now is Distrobox 1.7 with yet more improvements to this innovative software.

The new Distrobox 1.7 release provides better login shell management, enhanced systemd integration for initful containers, improving NVIDIA graphics support, improving Wolfi container support, improving rootful container support for exported graphical apps, improved terminfo support, and more.

There is also now a "--enter-flags" argument for distrobox-export while distrobox-create now accepts "--hostname" and "--unshared-groups" options. The Steam Deck installation guide has been updated along with other documentation improvements.

For downloads and to learn more about the great Distrobox project, see the v1.7 release page on GitHub.
