Distrobox 1.5 Released With NVIDIA GPU Containers Support
Distrobox is the open-source project for quickly and easily firing up other Linux distributions as containers on your desktop. Distrobox is a delight to use if needing to try different Linux distributions on your system or wishing to leverage different distributions for specialized workloads.
With today's Distrobox 1.5 update there is initial NVIDIA GPU support for containers with Distrobox aiming to share the host driver support with the container. The Distrobox integration aims to find all NVIDIA-related files from the host and bind mount them into the guest. This is confirmed to be working on Ubuntu 22.04 and newer, Arch Linux, Fedora, RHEL/CentOS, and other Linux distributions.
Distrobox 1.5 also adds a new "additional-packages" flag for Distrobox's create task, distrobox-assemble for declaring distroboxes-as-code, various init improvements, and different reliability enhancements.
Downloads and more details on the Distrobox 1.5 update via GitHub.
