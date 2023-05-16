Debian Installer Bookworm RC3 Released Ahead Of Next Month's Debian 12.0

Debian Installer Bookworm RC3 Released Ahead Of Next Month's Debian 12.0
Ahead of Debian 12.0 releasing in June, a third release candidate of the Debian 12 "Bookworm" installer has been released.

The Debian Installer team released the RC3 update today with continued refinements to this graphical installer. A fourth and final release candidate to the Debian Installer before the big 12.0 release on 10 June is expected around the end of May.

The Debian Installer Bookworm RC3 release has adjustments to the APT cache to avoid breaking Bash completion, EFI boot variables with hexadecimal digits are now detected, restoring support for firmware license prompts, support for PB / PiB / EB / EiB prefixes, the Bochs and Cirrus DRM modules are now shipped to avoid broken graphics under UEFI / Secure Boot, there is a workaround for black screens on PPC64EL systems, and the modesetting_drv.so driver is now shipped in the udev again to fix graphical installs for some setups.


Downloads and more details on the updated Debian Installer release ahead of Debian 12 Bookworm can be found via the release announcement.
