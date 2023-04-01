Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Debian 12.0 "Bookworm" Planned For Release On 10 June
Debian 12.0 has been working its way toward release and if all goes well it will be shipped in just over one month. The Debian release team is aiming to officially publish Debian 12.0 on 10 June.
Organizing has begun for Debian release parties around the world. To make the Debian 12.0 release date work, the full freeze date has been scheduled for 24 May. Meanwhile 28 May is to be the last day for submitting un-block requests for making the Bookworm release.
The release date shouldn't be a big surprise considering it was expected for mid-2023. The Debian 12.0 release date coincidentally happens to be just five days after Phoronix's 19th birthday.
The announcement of the Debian 12.0 release date was made a few minutes ago on debian-devel-announce though as of writing hasn't yet appeared in their mail archives.