Dbus-Broker 33 Released With Few Changes
Dbus-Broker remains the leading and most performant D-Bus message bus implementation for now with no in-kernel IPC implementation like KDBUS having come to pass and the BUS1 kernel module seemingly not seeing any major push for going upstream. The out-of-tree BUS1 kernel module has sadly not been touched now since mid-2019.
With today's Dbus-Broker 33 release there is improved resiliency of the launcher against run-time changes in D-Bus service files. But aside from that the few other changes mostly amount to fixes. There is a fix around a race condition when starting systemd services from the launcher, an error reporting change, fixing GetStats() returning two replies, and missing origin information within the start-up log message.
That's it for the Dbus-Broker 33 release, which can be downloaded from GitHub.