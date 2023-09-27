Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Counter-Strike 2 Now Available With An Initial Linux Build
The published system requirements for Counter-Strike 2 on Linux are Ubuntu 20.04 or similar and newer, at least a quad-core Intel Core i5 CPU or better, at least 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon HD 7000 series GCN graphics and newer or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 "Kepler" graphics and newer, and at least 85GB of storage.
The GPU requirements do need a Vulkan driver so for those on the open-source AMD graphics if using GCN 1.0/1.1 it will mean using the AMDGPU kernel driver for RADV compatibility. But in any event these system requirements are rather relaxed and those with any system in the past several years should be easily in good shape. I'll be running some Linux benchmarks shortly of Counter-Strike 2.
For more details on Counter-Strike 2 see SteamPowered.com.