Counter-Strike 2 Now Available With An Initial Linux Build

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 27 September 2023 at 05:15 PM EDT. 14 Comments
Following the Counter-Strike 2 limited test since March, Counter-Strike 2 is now officially released and there is also a SteamOS/Linux build now available.

The published system requirements for Counter-Strike 2 on Linux are Ubuntu 20.04 or similar and newer, at least a quad-core Intel Core i5 CPU or better, at least 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon HD 7000 series GCN graphics and newer or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 "Kepler" graphics and newer, and at least 85GB of storage.

The GPU requirements do need a Vulkan driver so for those on the open-source AMD graphics if using GCN 1.0/1.1 it will mean using the AMDGPU kernel driver for RADV compatibility. But in any event these system requirements are rather relaxed and those with any system in the past several years should be easily in good shape. I'll be running some Linux benchmarks shortly of Counter-Strike 2.

For more details on Counter-Strike 2 see SteamPowered.com.
