Cloudflare Launches New Open-Source Software Sponsorship Program

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 22 May 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT. 4 Comments
Cloudflare is making it easier for non-profit open-source projects to tap into the premium services offered by the company for speeding up their web infrastructure and protecting against attacks.

Cloudflare announced today their new Open-Source Software Sponsorships program that is more inclusive and better addressing the needs of the open-source community.

Cloudflare's prior open-source sponsorships were focused on open-source engineering tools like what's relied upon by teams within Cloudflare. But now their program has been expanded to include any open-source projects that operate on a non-profit basis and that the projects will include a web link back to the Cloudflare.com home page.

Cloudflare logo


In turn the open-source projects can enjoy a free Cloudflare Pro Plan, access to requested Cloudflare projects, and additional resources/support.

Those interested in learning more can do so via the Cloudflare blog.
