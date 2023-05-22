Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Cloudflare Launches New Open-Source Software Sponsorship Program
Cloudflare announced today their new Open-Source Software Sponsorships program that is more inclusive and better addressing the needs of the open-source community.
Cloudflare's prior open-source sponsorships were focused on open-source engineering tools like what's relied upon by teams within Cloudflare. But now their program has been expanded to include any open-source projects that operate on a non-profit basis and that the projects will include a web link back to the Cloudflare.com home page.
In turn the open-source projects can enjoy a free Cloudflare Pro Plan, access to requested Cloudflare projects, and additional resources/support.
Those interested in learning more can do so via the Cloudflare blog.