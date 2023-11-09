Cloud-Hypervisor 36 Brings AMD CPU Topology Support, AIO Backend For Block Devices

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 9 November 2023 at 08:51 AM EST. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION
Cloud Hypervisor 36 has been released as this Rust-written VMM that started out as an Intel open-source project that since was folded into the Linux Foundation umbrella with support from Microsoft, Arm, and other vendors. More recently even the likes of AMD and Ampere Computing have been onboard with this cloud and security focused virtualization hypervisor.

Cloud Hypervisor 36 brings NUMA support for PCI segments, CPU topology support on AMD platforms, a Unix socket back-end for the serial port, an AIO back-end for block devices, documentation improvements, changes to its command-line argument parsing.

AMD EPYC CPUs


The AMD CPU topology support for Cloud Hypervisor on x86_64 extends the prior Intel-only topology handling. Meanwhile the new AIO back-end for block devices is intended to help improve storage / block device performance for systems where the Linux kernel IO_uring functionality is not available or disabled by the host operating system.

Cloud Hypervisor logo


Cloud Hypervisor 36 also has a fix for ensuring Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) are only advertised to guests when enabled, among other fixes.

Downloads and more details on the Cloud Hypervisor 36 release via GitHub. Meanwhile the CLoud Hypervisor roadmap points to many upcoming improvements for the Microsoft MSHV hypervisor integration, including NUMA support. VFIO user live migration is also planned along with other upcoming features.
Add A Comment
Related News
KVM Virtualization With Linux 6.7 Adds LoongArch, Up To 4096 x86 vCPUs
Linux 6.7 Adds A Cross-Vendor Solution For Confidential Computing Attestation Reports
AMD Takes SEV-SNP Hypervisor To v10, Intel TDX Host Support Up To 14 Revisions
Incus 0.1 Released As Linux Containers' Fork Of LXD
Loongson Preparing LoongArch KVM Virtualization For Linux 6.7
Cloud Hypervisor 35 Released With Few New Features & Fixes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Itanium IA-64 Support Removed With The Linux 6.7 Kernel
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Improving UEFI Boot, DirectX Work & NT6+ API Prep
Fedora Linux 39 To Be Released On Tuesday
Google Rewriting Android's Binder In Rust With Promising Results
systemd 255-rc1 Brings "Blue Screen of Death" Support & New Tool To Spawn VMs
KDE Plasma 6.0 Approved For Fedora 40 - Including Dropping The X11 Session
Mozilla Firefox Development Finally Moving Entirely To Git
Linux 6.7 Continues Work On printk Threaded Printing