Cloud-Hypervisor 36 Brings AMD CPU Topology Support, AIO Backend For Block Devices
Cloud Hypervisor 36 has been released as this Rust-written VMM that started out as an Intel open-source project that since was folded into the Linux Foundation umbrella with support from Microsoft, Arm, and other vendors. More recently even the likes of AMD and Ampere Computing have been onboard with this cloud and security focused virtualization hypervisor.
Cloud Hypervisor 36 brings NUMA support for PCI segments, CPU topology support on AMD platforms, a Unix socket back-end for the serial port, an AIO back-end for block devices, documentation improvements, changes to its command-line argument parsing.
The AMD CPU topology support for Cloud Hypervisor on x86_64 extends the prior Intel-only topology handling. Meanwhile the new AIO back-end for block devices is intended to help improve storage / block device performance for systems where the Linux kernel IO_uring functionality is not available or disabled by the host operating system.
Cloud Hypervisor 36 also has a fix for ensuring Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) are only advertised to guests when enabled, among other fixes.
Downloads and more details on the Cloud Hypervisor 36 release via GitHub. Meanwhile the CLoud Hypervisor roadmap points to many upcoming improvements for the Microsoft MSHV hypervisor integration, including NUMA support. VFIO user live migration is also planned along with other upcoming features.
