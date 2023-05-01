Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
ClamAV 1.1 Released For Advancing Open-Source Anti-Virus/Anti-Malware Software
ClamAV 1.1 is now able to extract images embedded within HTML CSS style blocks that are represented in base64, sigtool VBA extraction improvements for Microsoft Office documents, new ClamAV library API additions, various build system improvements, compile time warning fixes, and a variety of bug fixes.
Downloads and more information on the ClamAV 1.1 feature release is available via the project's GitHub repository.