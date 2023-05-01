ClamAV 1.1 Released For Advancing Open-Source Anti-Virus/Anti-Malware Software

Last November ClamAV 1.0 was released for this anti-virus/anti-malware solution currently developed via Cisco and the open-source community. Following ClamAV 1.0 LTS, today marks the availability of ClamAV 1.1 as the first post-1.0 feature release.

ClamAV 1.1 is now able to extract images embedded within HTML CSS style blocks that are represented in base64, sigtool VBA extraction improvements for Microsoft Office documents, new ClamAV library API additions, various build system improvements, compile time warning fixes, and a variety of bug fixes.


Downloads and more information on the ClamAV 1.1 feature release is available via the project's GitHub repository.
