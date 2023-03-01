Chrome 112 Beta Released With CSS Nesting, WebAssembly Tail Call

Chrome 112 beta is now available for testing as the next step forward for Google's web browser.Earlier this week Google promoted the Chrome 111 release to stable. Chrome 111 wasn't particularly exciting besides a number of security fixes, Web Apps now enjoy smoother transitions, improved picture-in-picture functionality, CSS Color Level 4 support, and other random updates. With Chrome 111 stable out, Google engineers have now moved Chrome 112 up to beta and it's a bit heavier on the changes.Chrome 112 adds a "scrollend" event for a JavaScript event to indicate end of scrolling by the user, CSS Nesting support to nest CSS style rules inside other style rules, a CSS animation-composition property, an explicit tail call and indirect tail call opcodes for WebAssembly, WebGL context event added to Web Workers, and various other updates.

The list of features currently baking for Chrome 112 can be found via ChromeStatus.com . More details on the Chrome 112 beta via the Chrome Release Blog