Chrome 112 Beta Released With CSS Nesting, WebAssembly Tail Call

Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 10 March 2023 at 06:36 AM EST. Add A Comment
GOOGLE
Chrome 112 beta is now available for testing as the next step forward for Google's web browser.

Earlier this week Google promoted the Chrome 111 release to stable. Chrome 111 wasn't particularly exciting besides a number of security fixes, Web Apps now enjoy smoother transitions, improved picture-in-picture functionality, CSS Color Level 4 support, and other random updates. With Chrome 111 stable out, Google engineers have now moved Chrome 112 up to beta and it's a bit heavier on the changes.

Chrome 112 adds a "scrollend" event for a JavaScript event to indicate end of scrolling by the user, CSS Nesting support to nest CSS style rules inside other style rules, a CSS animation-composition property, an explicit tail call and indirect tail call opcodes for WebAssembly, WebGL context event added to Web Workers, and various other updates.

Google Chrome logo


The list of features currently baking for Chrome 112 can be found via ChromeStatus.com. More details on the Chrome 112 beta via the Chrome Release Blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
Google Summer of Code 2023 Organizations Announced For Students & New Developers
libvpx VP8/VP9 1.13 Released With Yet More AVX2 & Arm Neon Optimizations
Google To Allow Rust Code In The Chromium Browser
Chrome 109 Released With New CSS Features, MathML Core, CHIPS
Linux 6.2 Adding Driver For Google's ChromeOS Human Presence Sensor
Google Chrome/Chromium Goes Ahead In Removing JPEG-XL Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Continues With More Big-Time Optimizations To The Linux Kernel
AMD Preparing "openSIL" For Open-Source Silicon Initialization With Coreboot
Vanilla OS 2.0 Shifting From Ubuntu Base To Debian Sid
GNOME Shell & Mutter Complete Their Migration Away From GTK3
Linux 6.3 Adds Thunderbolt/USB4 DisplayPort Bandwidth Allocation Mode
Linux 6.3 Drops Support For The Intel ICC Compiler
Linux 6.3 Improvements Yield Better Chances Of Successfully Compiling The Kernel With ~32GB RAM
Steam On Linux Marketshare Percentage Dipped In February