Ceph Cluster Hits 1 TiB/s Using AMD EPYC Genoa + NVMe Drives

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 20 January 2024 at 06:50 AM EST. 2 Comments
HARDWARE
While the new PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSDs may feel fast with pushing 11~12k MB/s sequential reads and writes, a Ceph storage cluster has just broken the 1 TiB/s threshold.

Mark Nelson wrote on the Ceph blog Friday how Clyso has managed to deliver a 1 TiB/s storage cluster. This cluster ended up being comprised of 68 Dell PowerEdge R6615 servers each with an AMD EPYC 9454P "Genoa" processor, 192GB of DDR5 memory, dual 100GbE networking, and ten Dell enterpise NVMe drives. Each Dell PowerEdge server was running Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and using Ceph from the upstream Debian packages.

Ceph logo


Those interested in how the scalability challenges were overcome and other issues along the way, it's an interesting read over on Ceph.io for learning about this interesting -- and very speedy -- Ceph cluster. This is believed to be the first time a Ceph cluster has achieved 1 TiB/s and the fastest single-cluster Ceph results.
