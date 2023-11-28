Happy Holidays! If you enjoy all the original Linux hardware reviews and open-source news content on Phoronix, consider joining Phoronix Premium this holiday season. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, there is a cyber week special to go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, native dark mode, and multi-page articles presented on a single page.

Corsair this month released the MP700 PRO NVMe SSD as the company's newest PCI Express Gen5 NVMe SSD. After the initial issues encountered with the Corsair MP700, I was eager to see how well this PCIe 5.0 solid-state drive would perform. Corsair rates their MP700 PRO SSD as capable of reaching up to 12,400 MB/s sequential reads and 11,800 MB/s sequential writes.

With the Corsair MP700 earlier this year was an issue where not adding an after-market heatsink or ensuring adequate cooling would lead to the drive running into file-system errors in minutes and dropping into read-only mode. Rather than the firmware throttling the drive under excessive heat, the NVMe controller was dropping out and causing problems. Phison worked out the firmware issues and rolled out an update. Besides the Corsair MP700 PRO now having newer firmware, the MP700 PRO ships with an integrated active cooling heatsink.

Similar to the Inland PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD, the Corsair MP700 PRO now ships with a large M.2 heatsink and a small fan powered by a SATA power cable. Thus the stock cooling for this PCIe 5.0 NVMe driver is in much better shape but also showing the significant cooling requirements of PCIe 5.0 x4 storage.

The Corsair MP700 PRO 2TB is backed by a five year warranty, 1400TBW endurance, and has an 11.5 Watt power rating. The sequential reads are rated for 12,400 MB/s and the sequential writes up to 11,800 MB/s. The QD32 random read performance is rated up to 1.5M IOPS and the QD32 random write performance at up to 1.6M IOPS for the 2TB drive.

The Corsair MP700 PRO 2TB is currently retailing for $325 USD while a 1TB version also exists for $190 USD with slightly lower speed ratings. The price includes the Corsair air cooler while a version of the MP700 PRO also exists for use with water cooling setups.