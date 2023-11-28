Corsair MP700 PRO 2TB PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD

Written by Michael Larabel in Storage on 28 November 2023. Page 1 of 4. 3 Comments

Corsair MP700 PRO 2TB

Corsair this month released the MP700 PRO NVMe SSD as the company's newest PCI Express Gen5 NVMe SSD. After the initial issues encountered with the Corsair MP700, I was eager to see how well this PCIe 5.0 solid-state drive would perform. Corsair rates their MP700 PRO SSD as capable of reaching up to 12,400 MB/s sequential reads and 11,800 MB/s sequential writes.

Corsair MP700 PRO 2TB package

With the Corsair MP700 earlier this year was an issue where not adding an after-market heatsink or ensuring adequate cooling would lead to the drive running into file-system errors in minutes and dropping into read-only mode. Rather than the firmware throttling the drive under excessive heat, the NVMe controller was dropping out and causing problems. Phison worked out the firmware issues and rolled out an update. Besides the Corsair MP700 PRO now having newer firmware, the MP700 PRO ships with an integrated active cooling heatsink.

Corsair MP700 PRO 2TB with air cooler

Similar to the Inland PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD, the Corsair MP700 PRO now ships with a large M.2 heatsink and a small fan powered by a SATA power cable. Thus the stock cooling for this PCIe 5.0 NVMe driver is in much better shape but also showing the significant cooling requirements of PCIe 5.0 x4 storage.

Corsair MP700 PRO 2TB fan

The Corsair MP700 PRO 2TB is backed by a five year warranty, 1400TBW endurance, and has an 11.5 Watt power rating. The sequential reads are rated for 12,400 MB/s and the sequential writes up to 11,800 MB/s. The QD32 random read performance is rated up to 1.5M IOPS and the QD32 random write performance at up to 1.6M IOPS for the 2TB drive.

Corsair MP700 PRO 2TB side view

The Corsair MP700 PRO 2TB is currently retailing for $325 USD while a 1TB version also exists for $190 USD with slightly lower speed ratings. The price includes the Corsair air cooler while a version of the MP700 PRO also exists for use with water cooling setups.

Corsair MP700 PRO 2TB bottom


Related Articles
Corsair MP700: PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD But Not Without Issues
Testing The First PCIe Gen 5.0 NVMe SSD On Linux Has Been Disappointing
Solidigm P44 Pro Linux Performance
Solidigm P41 Plus NVMe SSD
Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD On Linux
Samsung 980 NVMe SSD Linux Performance