CentOS Starts An Integration SIG To Help Products/Services Built On RHEL / CentOS Stream
Aleksandra Fedorova who works as a continuous integration (CI) engineer for RHEL at Red Hat proposed the creation of the Integration SIG. She laid out in the proposal:
"Integration is verifying that products and services built on top of RHEL or CentOS Stream will continue to work on CentOS Stream and the next release of RHEL and will not break on package updates.
As RHEL content becomes available only after the release, RHEL-based services traditionally use a catching-up integration pattern: people have to adjust their products and services to work on new RHEL *after* the update is shipped. Adjusting the services takes time, eating into the supported RHEL lifecycle period. It also reduces the options for how we can deal with breaking changes.
CentOS Stream provides a way to enable forward-looking integration: you can do the integration early during the development before the change is shipped to the CentOS Stream or RHEL repositories. This allows us to prevent or at least prepare better for any breaking changes, which might be shipped via CentOS Stream or RHEL updates.
# Purpose of the SIG
Provide a shared space to develop and maintain tooling and knowledge base on collaborative gating and testing of CentOS Stream updates before they are published to CentOS mirrors. This includes both - package-level and compose-level integration."
The SIG plans to figure out common issues with integration, manage / develop / promote third-party CI for CentOS Stream, and develop an integration toolkit.
The SIG was approved at this month's CentOS board meeting to go ahead with its creation. It will be interesting to see what comes of the CentOS Integration SIG over the months ahead.