CentOS Reminds Everyone End-Of-Life Is Coming For CentOS Linux 7, CentOS Stream 8

The CentOS Project has sent out a reminder of end-of-life dates for CentOS Linux 7 and CentOS Stream 8.There is just over one year to go to migrate from CentOS Linux 7 and CentOS Stream 8, thus the open-source project is encouraging users/administrators to begin planning their transition now.CentOS Linux 7 is planning for end-of-life on 30 June 2024. CentOS Stream 8 is planning for no longer producing any new builds after 31 May 2024.

The end of CentOS Stream 8 builds is intended to correspond roughly to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10 at which point that enterprise Linux distribution version will be considered largely feature complete. With CentOS Stream being the upstream development to RHEL, CentOS Stream 8 will no longer serve purpose for Red Hat after that point.