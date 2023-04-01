CentOS Reminds Everyone End-Of-Life Is Coming For CentOS Linux 7, CentOS Stream 8

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 11 April 2023 at 06:02 AM EDT. 8 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
The CentOS Project has sent out a reminder of end-of-life dates for CentOS Linux 7 and CentOS Stream 8.

There is just over one year to go to migrate from CentOS Linux 7 and CentOS Stream 8, thus the open-source project is encouraging users/administrators to begin planning their transition now.

CentOS Linux 7 is planning for end-of-life on 30 June 2024. CentOS Stream 8 is planning for no longer producing any new builds after 31 May 2024.

CentOS EOL notice


The end of CentOS Stream 8 builds is intended to correspond roughly to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10 at which point that enterprise Linux distribution version will be considered largely feature complete. With CentOS Stream being the upstream development to RHEL, CentOS Stream 8 will no longer serve purpose for Red Hat after that point.


Those currently relying on CentOS Linux 7 meanwhile are encouraged to upgrade to a Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 or 9 based distribution within the next year.

More details on the CentOS EOL reminders via CentOS.org.
