CentOS Automotive SIG Making Progress On Linux For Cars With AutoSD

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 12 January 2023 at 05:51 AM EST.
In addition to the CentOS Hyperscale SIG making great progress on adapting CentOS Stream for hyperscaler needs, at the opposite end of the table is the CentOS Automotive SIG with their "AutoSD" platform they continue working on adapting to make CentOS Stream suitable for use within vehicles.

Back in 2021 the CentOS Automotive SIG was established for open software development around in-vehicle automotive use-cases and an open-source home for RHEL-oriented automotive work. For several years now Red Hat has been investing in Linux for the automotive space. Last year the CentOS Automotive SIG then established AutoSD as their Linux distribution for in-vehicle Linux as derived from CentOS Stream and catering to the in-vehicle needs.

The CentOS Automotive SIG has published their Q4-2022 status report where they outlined the latest progress on AutoSD and the special interest group itself.

In Q4 time was spent working to ensure an AutoSD version could be made that is compatible with the Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge (SOAFEE) specification. The SOAFEE spec is a cloud-native architecture intended for mixed-criticality automotive applications.


SOAFEE.io Overview


More details on SOAFEE at soafee.io. From this work the SIG is working to ensure there will be AutoSD builds compatible with the SOAFEE specification.

The Automotive SIG is currently seeing participation from around 7~10 separate organizations.

More details on the current Automotive SIG work via the CentOS.org blog.
