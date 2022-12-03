Gentoo-Based Calculate Linux 23 Brings Updated Desktops, New Server Flavor

Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.

Calculate Linux has now issued its v23 release as the project marks fifteen years of being a Gentoo Linux built distribution focused on suitable Linux deployments within organizations / corporate environments.Calculate Linux 23 continues with a number of different flavors for various desktop environments and servers: KDE (CLD), Cinnamon (CLDC), LXQt (CLDL), Mate (CLDM) or Xfce (CLDX and CLDXS) desktop, Calculate Container Manager (CCM), Calculate Directory Server (CDS), Calculate Linux Scratch (CLS) and Calculate Scratch Server (CSS). With Calculate Linux 23 all of the desktop environments have been updated against their latest upstreams.

Calculate Linux 23 also for the first time provides Calculate Container Manager as a new flavor focused on running LXC containers in a server environment. There is also a new "cl-lxc" tool provided to help in running Calculate Linux containers.