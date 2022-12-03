Gentoo-Based Calculate Linux 23 Brings Updated Desktops, New Server Flavor

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 30 December 2022 at 05:14 AM EST. Add A Comment
Calculate Linux has now issued its v23 release as the project marks fifteen years of being a Gentoo Linux built distribution focused on suitable Linux deployments within organizations / corporate environments.

Calculate Linux 23 continues with a number of different flavors for various desktop environments and servers: KDE (CLD), Cinnamon (CLDC), LXQt (CLDL), Mate (CLDM) or Xfce (CLDX and CLDXS) desktop, Calculate Container Manager (CCM), Calculate Directory Server (CDS), Calculate Linux Scratch (CLS) and Calculate Scratch Server (CSS). With Calculate Linux 23 all of the desktop environments have been updated against their latest upstreams.


Calculate Linux 23 also for the first time provides Calculate Container Manager as a new flavor focused on running LXC containers in a server environment. There is also a new "cl-lxc" tool provided to help in running Calculate Linux containers.


Calculate Linux 23 also has replaced vi with nano as the text editor, improved detection of the proprietary NVIDIA Linux graphics driver, and made a variety of other updates.

For downloads and those wanting to learn more about this Gentoo Linux powered Linux distribution can visit Calculate-Linux.org.
