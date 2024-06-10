A Lot More AMD RDNA4/GFX12 Graphics Driver Code Has Landed In Mesa 24.2

10 June 2024
A lot of AMD GFX12 IP enablement landed in Mesa 24.2-devel over the past week for bringing up the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver and RADV Vulkan driver for the upcoming RDNA4 graphics.

It seems we're solidly off to the races now in getting the AMD RDNA4 graphics brought up on the open-source Linux graphics driver stack. Since writing about a lot of GFX12 code beginning to land, that flow of RDNA4/GFX12 patches to Mesa Git has only increased.

Some of the recent work landing in Mesa 24.2-devel for the next generation AMD Radeon graphics include a third round of GFX12 enablement for RADV, register emission fixes for GFX12, GFX12 DCC support for the RadeonSI driver for that delta color compression performance optimization, updating the AMD ADDRLIB, more GFX12 changes within Valve's ACO compiler code, and other changes.

AMD GFX12


The AMD Linux kernel graphics driver components are also busy preparing for RDNA4. Here's to hoping that the RADV and RadeonSI drivers will have a nice initial RDNA4 driver support experience by the time Mesa 24.2 ships in August.
