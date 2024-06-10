Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
A Lot More AMD RDNA4/GFX12 Graphics Driver Code Has Landed In Mesa 24.2
It seems we're solidly off to the races now in getting the AMD RDNA4 graphics brought up on the open-source Linux graphics driver stack. Since writing about a lot of GFX12 code beginning to land, that flow of RDNA4/GFX12 patches to Mesa Git has only increased.
Some of the recent work landing in Mesa 24.2-devel for the next generation AMD Radeon graphics include a third round of GFX12 enablement for RADV, register emission fixes for GFX12, GFX12 DCC support for the RadeonSI driver for that delta color compression performance optimization, updating the AMD ADDRLIB, more GFX12 changes within Valve's ACO compiler code, and other changes.
The AMD Linux kernel graphics driver components are also busy preparing for RDNA4. Here's to hoping that the RADV and RadeonSI drivers will have a nice initial RDNA4 driver support experience by the time Mesa 24.2 ships in August.