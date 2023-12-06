Austrian Game Studio Now Sponsoring Krita Development

While Blender is at the forefront of receiving corporate sponsorships and funding for advancing that open-source 3D modeling software, other free software graphics programs haven't all received the same level of support. As good news for further raising the open-source creative/graphics ecosystem, an Austrian video game studio has become one of the new Krita sponsors.

The Krita raster graphics editor that leverages the Qt toolkit has been on a role lately with feature development and is on a fresh round of funding. The Vienna-based game development studio Broken Rules has begun sponsoring Krita. Broken Rules is the studio behind games such as Old Man's Journey and Gibbon: Beyond the Trees. They have been using Krita for the past two years and are sponsoring it in hopes to become "as ubiquituous as its corporate competitors."

Krita + Broken Rules


More information on this more than a decade old Austrian game studio now sponsoring Krita via this blog post.

Those wanting to donate or get involved with Krita sponsorship can do so at Krita.org.
