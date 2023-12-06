Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Austrian Game Studio Now Sponsoring Krita Development
The Krita raster graphics editor that leverages the Qt toolkit has been on a role lately with feature development and is on a fresh round of funding. The Vienna-based game development studio Broken Rules has begun sponsoring Krita. Broken Rules is the studio behind games such as Old Man's Journey and Gibbon: Beyond the Trees. They have been using Krita for the past two years and are sponsoring it in hopes to become "as ubiquituous as its corporate competitors."
More information on this more than a decade old Austrian game studio now sponsoring Krita via this blog post.
Those wanting to donate or get involved with Krita sponsorship can do so at Krita.org.