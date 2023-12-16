Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Box64 v0.2.6 Brings Support For More CPU Extensions, Better Syscall Emulation
Box86 and Box64 open up the world of allowing Linux x86/x86_64 user-space software to run on ARM64 Linux devices, which is becoming more relevant given the increasing number of ARM Linux laptops and ARM servers coming to market. With Box64 v0.2.6 there is expanded hardware support, more CPU extensions in place, and also continued work on reducing the memory footprint of this software. There is now full support for the SHA extension and SSE4.2, support for emulating more system calls, better handling of signal, support for more systems like the ADLink Ampere Altra / Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and also Raspberry Pi 5 support. Box64 v0.2.6 can also now use the Mold high speed linker and has a build profile for Android and Termux.
Downloads and more details on Box64 v0.2.6 via GitHub.
Box86 v0.3.4 is out for this 32-bit x86 emulator. This version has improved stability work, full support for SSE4.2, better signal handling, and other fixes/improvements many in common with Box64.