Box64 v0.2.6 Brings Support For More CPU Extensions, Better Syscall Emulation

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 16 December 2023 at 06:35 AM EST. Add A Comment
Box64 and Box86 are out with new releases this weekend for these open-source projects allowing x86_64 and x86 binaries to run on ARM64 Linux systems.

Box86 and Box64 open up the world of allowing Linux x86/x86_64 user-space software to run on ARM64 Linux devices, which is becoming more relevant given the increasing number of ARM Linux laptops and ARM servers coming to market. With Box64 v0.2.6 there is expanded hardware support, more CPU extensions in place, and also continued work on reducing the memory footprint of this software. There is now full support for the SHA extension and SSE4.2, support for emulating more system calls, better handling of signal, support for more systems like the ADLink Ampere Altra / Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and also Raspberry Pi 5 support. Box64 v0.2.6 can also now use the Mold high speed linker and has a build profile for Android and Termux.

Box64 v0.2.6 via GitHub.

Box86 v0.3.4 is out for this 32-bit x86 emulator. This version has improved stability work, full support for SSE4.2, better signal handling, and other fixes/improvements many in common with Box64.
