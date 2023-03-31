Bloomberg Launches Open-Source Funding Initiative

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 31 March 2023 at 06:46 AM EDT. 3 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
The Bloomberg financial, software, and media company has announced their FOSS Fund as a small step for helping open-source projects they rely on and of interest to their employees.

Bloomberg's FOSS Fund got underway in January and is focused on direct financial support to individual open-source projects.

In its current form the Bloomberg FOSS Fund will run a quarterly election among their employees where they will award up to three grants of $10,000 USD each voting cycle. For a company the size of Bloomberg and relying on open-source software throughout the organization, it's a small step to help out the open-source community.

Bloomberg logo


Those awarded the $10k USD grants for this first round of the Bloomberg FOSS Fund include Apache Arrow, Curl, and Celery projects.

More details on the Bloomberg FOSS Fund via this announcement.
3 Comments
Related News
Blender 3.5 Released With Lighting Improvements For Cycles, Better glTF 2.0 Handling
OBS Studio 29.1 Beta 1 Released With New AV1/HEVC Streaming Over RTMP
Apache CloudStack 4.18 LTS Released For Launching Your Own Open-Source Cloud
curl 8.0 Released To Celebrate Project's 25th Birthday
Dragonfly 1.0 Released For What Claims To Be The World's Fastest In-Memory Data Store
Still Have A Use For Adobe Flash? Ruffle Is Working To Safely Emulate It In Rust
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OBS Studio Lands AV1 & HEVC RTMP Streaming Support
Valve Officially Announces Counter-Strike 2
GNOME 44 Released With Many Desktop Enhancements
Framework Laptop Launches AMD Ryzen Upgradeable Laptop, Intel Raptor Lake Models Too
Mozilla Announces Mozilla.ai For "Trustworthy AI"
Proxmox VE 7.4 Released With Linux 5.15 LTS + Linux 6.2 Support, New Dark Theme
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 "FSR 3" Will Be Open-Source
Ubuntu 20.04.6 LTS Released With Restored UEFI Secure Boot Support