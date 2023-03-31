Bloomberg Launches Open-Source Funding Initiative

The Bloomberg financial, software, and media company has announced their FOSS Fund as a small step for helping open-source projects they rely on and of interest to their employees.Bloomberg's FOSS Fund got underway in January and is focused on direct financial support to individual open-source projects.In its current form the Bloomberg FOSS Fund will run a quarterly election among their employees where they will award up to three grants of $10,000 USD each voting cycle. For a company the size of Bloomberg and relying on open-source software throughout the organization, it's a small step to help out the open-source community.

Those awarded the $10k USD grants for this first round of the Bloomberg FOSS Fund include Apache Arrow, Curl, and Celery projects.More details on the Bloomberg FOSS Fund via this announcement