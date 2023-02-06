A Non-GNU Linux Distribution Built With LLVM & BSD Software Aims For Alpha Next Month

Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.

In development now for nearly two years is Chimera Linux as a "non-GNU" Linux distribution built with the LLVM Clang compiler, leveraging musl libc, and commonly relying on BSD user-space software components. After a lot of work on bringing up Chimera Linux as well as getting a Wayland-based deskttop going, the project is aiming for its alpha release within the next month.Chimera Linux lead developer Daniel Kolesa presented at FOSDEM this past weekend on this "BSD/LLVM distro from scratch." Chimera Linux since shifting focus as a "BSD" Linux distribution has been relying on core tools from FreeBSD, making use of LLVM/Clang rather than GCC, and achieved self-booting in late 2021. For the package manager Alpine Linux's apk is being used.While most Linux distributions are using systemd, Chimera Linux has decided to go with Dinit and is believed to be the first Linux distribution using it by default. Over the past year Chimera Linux has managed to get the modern GNOME desktop running atop Wayland.







