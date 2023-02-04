Asahi Gallium3D Driver Enables Mesa Shader Disk Cache Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Apple on 4 February 2023 at 07:46 AM EST. 5 Comments
APPLE
A number of patches were merged this week to Mesa 23.1 around the Asahi "AGX" Gallium3D driver that continues progressing on open-source OpenGL support for Apple Silicon M1/M2 graphics.

A number of patches were meged this week with various fixes but arguably most significant is that the Asahi Gallium3D driver has wired up the on-disk shader cache support.

With this merge from developer Rose Hudson, the shader disk cache is now enabled for Asahi Gallium3D to enable caching of GLSL shaders to the disk for speeding up subsequent game loads and helping avoid stuttering for any OpenGL games that may be compiling shaders on-the-fly.

Apple M2 with Asahi Linux


Asahi Gallium3D is still namely in a GL2 world but this shader disk cache functionality will become more important as more OpenGL 3.x/4.x support is in place and as the Rust-based DRM kernel driver comes together too for allowing a performant OpenGL gaming experience with the Apple M1/M2 hardware on Linux.

We'll see what more improvements come about for Asahi Gallium3D in Mesa 23.1, which will in turn be released in roughly three months from now. For those wanting to try out the Asahi AGX Mesa driver, the Linux kernel driver remains out-of-tree but with the Asahi Linux distribution is the best route to go for trying out the optimal Linux experience for now on Apple Silicon systems.
5 Comments
Related News
Apple Launches The M2 Pro & M2 Max + New Mac Mini With M2 / M2 Pro
Basic OpenGL ES Compute Shader Support Begins Working For The Apple GPU Linux Driver
Apple Silicon CPUFreq Driver Heading To Linux 6.2
Asahi Linux Enables Early Apple GPU Driver Support - WIP OpenGL 2.1 + GLES 2.0
Apple SoC CPUFreq Linux Driver Moves Closer To Mainline
Asahi Linux Project Makes Progress On USB3, Toward Speaker Support, Keyboard Backlight
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
MPV Player 0.35.1 Released With Wayland & PipeWire Fixes
LibreOffice Removes Support For Some Old Targets: AIX, 32-bit s390 & More
RADV Graphics Pipeline Library Support Becoming Speedy, Aims For Mesa 23.1 Promotion
Intel Driver Enabling HF-EEODB For Linux 6.3 As Part Of HDMI 2.1 Compliance
Linux 6.2-rc6 Released & It's Suspiciously Small
Budgie 10.7 Released With Big Improvements To This Linux Desktop
AMD Sends In More RDNA3 Graphics Driver Fixes For Linux 6.3
Mesa 22.3.4 Brings Fix For RADV RT Build Performance To Match AMDVLK/AMDGPU-PRO