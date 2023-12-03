Armbian 23.11 Promotes Some Arm Boards, Adds Ubuntu 23.10 & Debian Trixie Daily Builds

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 3 December 2023 at 08:05 PM EST. 2 Comments
Armbian 23.11 was released this week as the decade-old Linux distribution project focused on providing good Arm single board computer support.

With Armbian 23.11, there are four new single board computers that have been promoted to their standard support tier. These boards with better support now include the Khadas VIM1S, Khadas VIM4, Texas Instruments TDA4VM, and Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro.

The Armbian 23.11 release also has several bug fixes to improve the support for the Banana Pi CM4, mainline kernel for the Rockchip RK3588 with experimental HDMI support, fixed display managers across all desktops, experimental EDK2-UEFI booting for Rockchip RK3588-powered boards, and enhanced quality control through more automated tests.

Armbian is also now providing daily image builds based on Ubuntu 23.10 and Debian Trixie.

Downloads and more details on the Armbian 23.11 release via Armbian.com.
