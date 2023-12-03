Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Armbian 23.11 Promotes Some Arm Boards, Adds Ubuntu 23.10 & Debian Trixie Daily Builds
With Armbian 23.11, there are four new single board computers that have been promoted to their standard support tier. These boards with better support now include the Khadas VIM1S, Khadas VIM4, Texas Instruments TDA4VM, and Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro.
The Armbian 23.11 release also has several bug fixes to improve the support for the Banana Pi CM4, mainline kernel for the Rockchip RK3588 with experimental HDMI support, fixed display managers across all desktops, experimental EDK2-UEFI booting for Rockchip RK3588-powered boards, and enhanced quality control through more automated tests.
Armbian is also now providing daily image builds based on Ubuntu 23.10 and Debian Trixie.
Downloads and more details on the Armbian 23.11 release via Armbian.com.