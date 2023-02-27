Armbian 23.02 ARM/RISC-V OS Released With Linux 6.1 LTS Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 27 February 2023
Armbian as the Ubuntu and Debian based Linux distribution that is optimized for single board computers primarily in the ARM/AArch64 and RISC-V space is out with its first major update of 2023.

Armbian 23.02 is out today as the latest version of this ARM/RISC-V minded Linux distribution and with it is a migration to the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel for providing newer SoC and platform support, among other kernel improvements.

Armbian 23.02 builds are available that pull in the Debian 11 "Bullseye" and Ubuntu 22.04 "Jammy Jellyfish" package sets as well as having developer-focused Armbian builds riding atop the Debian 12 "Bookworm" development packages as well as Ubuntu 23.04.


Armbian 23.02 is also the project's last release before switching over to its completely new build framework that has been in development the past two years.

Downloads and more details on the Armbian 23.02 release via Armbian.com.
