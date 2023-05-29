Arm Details The Cortex-X4 With +15% Performance, Armv9.2 ISA

29 May 2023
Arm today announced the new high-end Cortex-X4 CPU core design for delivering their most powerful Cortex compute cluster.

THe Arm Cortex-X4 is "the fastest Arm CPU ever built" and is said to provide 15% better performance over the Cortex-X3 in last year's Android flagship phone. Besides being the fastest, it also aims to be the most efficient, scalable up to 2MB of L2 cace per core, and is based on the new Armv9.2 architecture revision.

Arm Cortex X4 slide


The Cortex-X4 also features a new DynamIQ shared unit, support for up to 14 cores and a larget L3 cache, and the Armv9.2 architecture embeds the Arm Memory Tagging Extension (MTE) and SVE2.

More details on the Arm Cortex-X4 via community.arm.com. There is also a separate announcement today from Arm detailing the Cortex A720 and A520.
