Arch Linux Completes Its Git Migration
Arch Linux on Friday began its Git repository migration and as part of that discontinuing SVN access and some changes to how their package repositories are setup. Arch Linux's Git migration has now been successfully completed.
Arch Linux announced this Sunday morning that their migration to Git packaging has succeeded. Mirrors have begun syncing.
With this transition complete, Arch Linux packages are now available via GitLab hosted at gitlab.archlinux.org.
Due to moving the community repository into extra, updating Pacman is necessary. The asp tool has also been deprecated and users will instead need to use the pkgctl utility.
More details on this completed migration via ArchLinux.org.
