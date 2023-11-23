Archinstall 2.7 Brings Unified Kernel Image Support To The Arch Linux Installer

23 November 2023
The very convenient Archinstall for quickly deploying new Arch Linux installations with some level of defaults and making it effortless to setup an Arch Linux desktop is out with a new release.

Archinstall 2.7 fixes a wide variety of bugs from various logic errors to allowing the Limine bootloader to be properly setup, adding nvidia-dkms when installing the proprietary driver, fixing the password preview, and other random bugs throughout.

Archinstall


When it comes to new features with Archinstall 2.7, there is now a version check at start-up to see if you are running the latest version, initial Hindi language support, rewritten docs, and support for Unified Kernel Images (UKI).

The Unified Kernel Image support is a big one given the direction of Linux/systemd. Archinstall now follows the guidance set out by the Arch Linux Wiki for how to properly handle UKIs as a single executable that can be booted directly from UEFI firmware.

More details on the Archinstall 2.7 release via GitHub. The update is nicely-timed for making it onto the December ISO spin of Arch Linux. I continue making use of this text-based installer for quickly setting up Arch Linux installations for testing although at times it can still be hit or miss whether it crashes on installation. Here's to hoping Archinstall 2.7 is behaving well.
