Arch Linux Installer v2.5.4 Adds Initial Swapfile Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 29 March 2023 at 08:43 AM EDT. 1 Comment
ARCH LINUX
In time for the new month to begin and in turn a new Arch Linux installer ISO, Archinstall 2.5.4 was just released as the newest version of this easy-to-use, text-based Arch Linux OS installer.

Arguably most interesting with Archinstall 2.5.4 is adding a prototype implementation for setting up a Swapfile on install. This initial Swapfile setup for Arch Linux installations in turn works with enabling hibernation support.

Archinstall 2.5.4 also adds seat/polkit selection for its Sway desktop/compositor profile, generating "-fallback" variants of boot entries for systemd-boot, and using "pacstrap -K" to generate a new Pacman master key instead of copying it from the host.

Archinstall 2.5.4 also has a number of bug fixes, various tweaks, translation updates, and other minor refinements. More details on the Archinstall 2.5.4 release via GitHub.


Archinstall has matured quite a bit over the past two years since first appearing on the Arch Linux install media.
1 Comment
