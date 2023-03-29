Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Arch Linux Installer v2.5.4 Adds Initial Swapfile Support
Arguably most interesting with Archinstall 2.5.4 is adding a prototype implementation for setting up a Swapfile on install. This initial Swapfile setup for Arch Linux installations in turn works with enabling hibernation support.
Archinstall 2.5.4 also adds seat/polkit selection for its Sway desktop/compositor profile, generating "-fallback" variants of boot entries for systemd-boot, and using "pacstrap -K" to generate a new Pacman master key instead of copying it from the host.
Archinstall 2.5.4 also has a number of bug fixes, various tweaks, translation updates, and other minor refinements. More details on the Archinstall 2.5.4 release via GitHub.
Archinstall has matured quite a bit over the past two years since first appearing on the Arch Linux install media.