Basic OpenGL ES Compute Shader Support Begins Working For The Apple GPU Linux Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in Apple on 15 January 2023 at 06:09 AM EST. Add A Comment
APPLE --
The open-source developers working on developing the Rust-written Linux DRM kernel driver for Apple M1/M2 graphics as well as the Mesa AGX Gallium3D driver in user-space have now managed to successfully run a basic OpenGL ES 3.1 compute shader on the hardware with this open-source driver stack.

The developers involved in bringing up the Direct Rendering Manager kernel driver and OpenGL Gallium3D driver (there's also a work-in-progress Vulkan driver) had been working on OpenGL 2.1 and OpenGL ES 2.0 but in inching forward developer Asahi Lina has managed to run an OpenGL ES 3.1 compute shader test successfully.

She is celebrating this weekend that basic compute has begun working with this open-source driver. However, there still are issues abound. In particular, the GPU still needing to be powered off after every command. Progress is being made though in sorting out that notable gaping issue.


Reverse-engineering and open-source driver writing for the Apple M1/M2 graphics continues.


It still will likely be some time before the Rust-written kernel driver is upstreamed and the Mesa AGX code ready for major gaming, but this open-source Apple GPU driver effort continues looking bright for 2023.
Add A Comment
Related News
Apple Silicon CPUFreq Driver Heading To Linux 6.2
Asahi Linux Enables Early Apple GPU Driver Support - WIP OpenGL 2.1 + GLES 2.0
Apple SoC CPUFreq Linux Driver Moves Closer To Mainline
Asahi Linux Project Makes Progress On USB3, Toward Speaker Support, Keyboard Backlight
Linux 6.2 Picking Up Mainline Support For Apple M1 Pro/Max/Ultra Hardware
Early-Stage Apple Mesa Vulkan Driver Now Runs VKCube Demo
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
DragonFlyBSD's HAMMER2 File-System Being Ported To NetBSD
OpenZFS Lands A Very Nice Performance Optimization
A Developer Hopes To Restore GCC's Java Front-End
OBS Studio 29 Released With AV1 Encode Additions, Upward Compression Filter
Ubuntu's Real-Time Kernel Approaching GA Status
Linux Preparing To Disable Drivers For Microsoft's RNDIS Protocol
Linux 4.9.337 Released To End Out The 2016 LTS Series
Wine 8.0-rc3 Released With 28 Known Bug Fixes