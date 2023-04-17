Apple M1/M2 Keyboard Backlight Support Set For The Linux 6.4 Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in Apple on 17 April 2023 at 06:20 AM EDT. 2 Comments
APPLE
In addition to Linux 6.4 bringing some early work around the Apple M2 device support that isn't yet ready for end-users but begins laying the foundation for supporting the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini, another set of Apple changes have now been submitted ahead of this next kernel cycle.

A second set of Apple Soc DeviceTree updates were submitted today for the upcoming Linux 6.4 merge window. Making this round notable is adding the PWM controllers and backlight nodes for M1 and M2 devices.
"A late addition to the tree, adding the PWM controllers and associated keyboard backlight nodes, since that driver and its bindings are now on the way to 6.4."

Queued via linux-pwm.git's for-next as of earlier this month is adding the "pwm-apple" Apple PWM controller driver. The Apple SoC PWM support is used for controlling the keyboard backlight and other functionality. Now that this PWM controller driver is being mainlined, today's pull request has the DeviceTree additions for it.

Apple keyboard backlit M1


The PWM controller and keyboard backlight bindings are added for Apple M1 MacBooks to the T8103 configuration, Apple M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro laptops with the T600x configuration, and the initial Apple M2 MacBook support with the T8112 DT.

For Asahi Linux users running their downstream kernel, this Apple keyboard backlight support has been available for a few months already while now at least will be found in the mainline Linux 6.4 kernel as the latest upstream improvement.
2 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.4 Bringing Apple M2 Additions For 2022 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini
Linux GMUX Support For T2 Macs On The Way For Dual-GPU Graphics Switching
Initial Rust DRM Abstractions, AGX Apple DRM Driver Posted For Review
Asahi AGX Mesa Driver Prepares For Compute Kernels On Apple Silicon
Another Attempt Made To Upstream An Apple Touch Bar Linux Driver
Fedora Asahi Aims To Provide The Fedora Workstation Experience For Apple Silicon Systems
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FSF Slams Google Over Dropping JPEG-XL In Chrome
AMD openSIL Detailed For Advancing Open-Source System Firmware
Fedora 38 Being Released Next Tuesday
CoreCtrl Now Available In Debian & Ubuntu 23.04 For Managing Your System
Wine 8.6 Released With Bundled Musl Libc Math Library
Linux Patches Confirm Intel Meteor Lake Having An L4 Cache
LXQt 1.3 Released While Qt6 Porting Remains A Work-In-Progress
Nginx 1.24 Released With TLSv1.3 Protocol Enabled By Default