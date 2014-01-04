Apache OpenOffice 4.1.14 Brings A Handful Of Bug Fixes
LibreOffice 7.5 released earlier this month as just the latest six-month update to this cross-platform, open-source office suite while today the Apache Software Foundation released OpenOffice 4.1.14. While the prior release, Apache OpenOffice 4.1.13, happened all the way back in July, there isn't much to show for today's update.
Apache OpenOffice continues to drag on as we approach 13 years since LibreOffice forked from OpenOffice.org following Oracle's acquisition of Sun Microsystems. While the momentum by users and developers have been solidly with LibreOffice for years and is what is shipped by most Linux distributions, Apache OpenOffice continues to be maintained albeit in limited capacity.
Within the v4.1.14 release notes the changes since v4.1.13 last July include:
Improvements/Enhancements
Writer: Dialog "Frame" in Writer / automatic size / changing shortcut keys (German)
Calc: Protect Table – Dialog too narrow for German heading string
Base: Dialog text in "Datenbank austauschen" (exchange database) dialog is cut (German)
Calc: Use the existing icon for "Remove Filter" in toolbar and menu
Calc: Text in cell comments is more readable
Calc: Added support for Excel 2010s DateTime type cells.
Bug Fixes
Calc: Rich text cells imported from XLSX files have their contents duplicated
Several fixes for importing OOXML documents
Several fixes for importing MS Excel 2003 SpreadsheetML files
Writer: Importing apostrophes from HTML fails
Calc: Cut-and-paste between spreadsheets causes incorrect cell reference changes
Writer: Awkward Chinese (ZH-TW) numbering suffix when importing RTF document
Calc: Last CSV line is silently lost on import if last field is quoted and end-of-file is reached before closing quote
Those interested in Apache OpenOffice 4.1.14 can find the release announcement and download links via Apache.org though frankly most open-source office suite users will be far better off using the much more modern and robust LibreOffice.
