Apache OpenOffice 4.1.14 Brings A Handful Of Bug Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 27 February 2023 at 03:00 PM EST. 3 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
LibreOffice 7.5 released earlier this month as just the latest six-month update to this cross-platform, open-source office suite while today the Apache Software Foundation released OpenOffice 4.1.14. While the prior release, Apache OpenOffice 4.1.13, happened all the way back in July, there isn't much to show for today's update.

Apache OpenOffice continues to drag on as we approach 13 years since LibreOffice forked from OpenOffice.org following Oracle's acquisition of Sun Microsystems. While the momentum by users and developers have been solidly with LibreOffice for years and is what is shipped by most Linux distributions, Apache OpenOffice continues to be maintained albeit in limited capacity.

Within the v4.1.14 release notes the changes since v4.1.13 last July include:
Improvements/Enhancements

Writer: Dialog "Frame" in Writer / automatic size / changing shortcut keys (German)
Calc: Protect Table – Dialog too narrow for German heading string
Base: Dialog text in "Datenbank austauschen" (exchange database) dialog is cut (German)
Calc: Use the existing icon for "Remove Filter" in toolbar and menu
Calc: Text in cell comments is more readable
Calc: Added support for Excel 2010s DateTime type cells.

Bug Fixes
Highlighted Improvements/Enhancements

Calc: Rich text cells imported from XLSX files have their contents duplicated
Several fixes for importing OOXML documents
Several fixes for importing MS Excel 2003 SpreadsheetML files
Writer: Importing apostrophes from HTML fails
Calc: Cut-and-paste between spreadsheets causes incorrect cell reference changes
Writer: Awkward Chinese (ZH-TW) numbering suffix when importing RTF document
Calc: Last CSV line is silently lost on import if last field is quoted and end-of-file is reached before closing quote
Basically some UI tweaks and a handful of bug fixes.

Apache Openoffice logo


Those interested in Apache OpenOffice 4.1.14 can find the release announcement and download links via Apache.org though frankly most open-source office suite users will be far better off using the much more modern and robust LibreOffice.
3 Comments
Related News
Blender Shifting To Three Releases Per Year, Blender 4.0 In November
DreamWorks' MoonRay Open-Source Release Is "Very Close"
Blender 4.0 Hopes To At Least Have A Non-Optimized Vulkan Implementation
KiCad 7.0 Released For This Open-Source Electronics Design Automation Suite
HarfBuzz 7.0 Text Shaping Engine Released
Zstd 1.5.4 Released With Many Performance Improvements
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.3 Introducing Hardware Noise "hwnoise" Tool
AMD Has Many New CPU/GPU Features Ready For Linux 6.3
SSDFS Is The Newest Linux Filesystem & Catering To NVMe ZNS SSDs
Linux 6.2 Released With Intel Arc Graphics Promoted, Open-Source NVIDIA RTX 30
Linus Torvalds' Advice On Git Merges: "If you cannot explain a merge, then JUST DON'T DO IT"
Ubuntu Flavors/Spins Will No Longer Be Able To Install Flatpak By Default
Linux 6.3 Introduces IPv4 "BIG TCP" To Improve High Speed Network Performance
Btrfs Enjoys More Performance With Linux 6.3 - Including Some 3~10x Speedups