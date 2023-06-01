Apache NetBeans 18 Released With Many Improvements, Initial Support For Rust
For those fond of the Apache NetBeans integrated development environment, NetBeans 18 is now available as the latest version of this programming IE primarily geared for Java, PHP, and HTML5/CSS development.
Apache NetBeans continues to be most associated with Java programming but its support continues to grow for PHP, HTML5/CSS, and other programming languages via Language Server Protocol (LSP) support.
The NetBeans 18 release has many integration improvements and fixes around Gradle, Maven, PHP, web programming, editor enhancements, a variety of different UI updates, and Language Server Protocol updates. NetBeans' VSCode extension also continues to see improvements.
One of the specific Apache NetBeans 18 changes that will be of interest to many readers is the initial Rust support.
The full list of Apache NetBeans 18 changes can be found via GitHub. More details on this open-source development environment via netbeans.apache.org.
