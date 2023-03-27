Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AmpereOne Sees Last Minute Compiler Tuning Ahead Of GCC 13
Philipp Tomsich landed an updated AmpereOne (Ampere1) vectorization cost information today for the GCC 13 compiler. He explained in that commit:
The original submission of AmpereOne (-mcpu=ampere1) costs occurred prior to exhaustive testing of vectorizable workloads against hardware.
Adjust the vector costs to achieve the best results and more closely match the underlying hardware.
The updated vectorization costs information for AmpereOne halve the store cost, drop the align/unaligned load costs from 5 to 4, and other reductions but increases the floating point scalar cost from 1 to 3.
Long story short, some last minute tuning for AmpereOne has made it into GCC 13 ahead of the upcoming GCC 13.1 stable release in the next few weeks for benefiting those that may be targeting -march=ampere1 for optimized performance on these Ampere Computing processors. GCC 13 also introduces a new Ampere-1A variant among the many changes in this annual open-source compiler feature release.
AmpereOne is Ampere Computing's AArch64 competition for the likes of AMD 4th Gen EPYC "Genoa" and Intel Sapphire Rapids with 5nm TSMC manufacturing, DDR5 system memory, PCIe 5.0, and many other improvements in the Arm server chip space. AmpereOne was originally expected to launch in 2022 but so far hasn't been officially unveiled.