Alpine Linux 3.19 Released - Now Powered By Linux 6.6 LTS
Alpine Linux continues to be quite popular in the embedded and containers space as well as those looking for a lightweight, security-focused Linux distribution. With Alpine Linux 3.19 they have transitioned to the Linux 6.6 LTS kernel, upgraded to GCC 13.2 as the default compiler, LLVM 17 is now available, and there is a wealth of other software updates like Perl 5.38, PostgreSQL 16, GO 1.21, OpenJDK Java 21, PHP 8.3, and Rust 1.72.
Alpine Linux 3.19 for those using it as a desktop platform now has GNOME 45 along with KDE Applications 23.08 and KDE Frameworks 5.112. Alpine Linux 3.19 also introduces Raspberry Pi 5 hardware support over on the ARM side.
Downloads and more details on Alpine Linux 3.19 via AlpineLinux.org.