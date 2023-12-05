Alpine Linux 3.19 Released - Now Powered By Linux 6.6 LTS

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 7 December 2023 at 08:56 AM EST. 2 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Alpine Linux 3.19 has been released as the newest feature update to this lightweight Linux distribution employing Busybox and libc.

Alpine Linux continues to be quite popular in the embedded and containers space as well as those looking for a lightweight, security-focused Linux distribution. With Alpine Linux 3.19 they have transitioned to the Linux 6.6 LTS kernel, upgraded to GCC 13.2 as the default compiler, LLVM 17 is now available, and there is a wealth of other software updates like Perl 5.38, PostgreSQL 16, GO 1.21, OpenJDK Java 21, PHP 8.3, and Rust 1.72.

Alpine Linux 3.19 for those using it as a desktop platform now has GNOME 45 along with KDE Applications 23.08 and KDE Frameworks 5.112. Alpine Linux 3.19 also introduces Raspberry Pi 5 hardware support over on the ARM side.

Alpine Linux logo


Downloads and more details on Alpine Linux 3.19 via AlpineLinux.org.
2 Comments
Related News
AlmaLinux's ELevate Begins Handling EPEL Repositories
Armbian 23.11 Promotes Some Arm Boards, Adds Ubuntu 23.10 & Debian Trixie Daily Builds
OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 Released: Powered By Linux 6.6 LTS, Their Last Release On Plasma 5
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Improving UEFI Boot, DirectX Work & NT6+ API Prep
Linux Mint Starts Working On Wayland For Cinnamon, Likely Not Fully Ready Until 2026
OpenWrt 23.05 Released With Rust Package Support, MbedTLS Replaces WolfSSL
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Roundcube Open-Source Webmail Software Merges With Nextcloud
Wine Wayland Driver's Vulkan Support Is Now Usable
Steam Linux Marketshare Surges To Nearly 2% In November
Linux Mint's Cinnamon 6.0 Brings Initial -- Still Experimental -- Wayland Session
Cloudflare Teases Next-Gen Server Design, Benefits Going From 1U To 2U Servers
OpenZFS 2.2.2 & OpenZFS 2.1.14 Released To Fix Data Corruption Issue
Red Hat Developing New xwayland-run & wlheadless-run Utilities
Bcachefs Lands Another Round Of Fixes For Linux 6.7