Alpine Linux 3.18 Released - Powered By Linux 6.1 LTS, Musl Libc 1.2.4

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 9 May 2023 at 07:03 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Alpine Linux 3.18 is out today as the newest feature release for this lightweight Linux distribution built with musl libc and Busybox while being popular for embedded and container use-cases.

Alpine Linux 3.18 brings a number of package upgrades including the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel, musl libc 1.2.4, Python 3.11, Ruby 3.2, GNOME 44 and KDE Plasma 5.27 desktops, Golang 1.20, Rust 1.69, and a number of other package upgrades.

Some of the other changes to find with Alpine Linux 3.18 include the Linux kernel modules now being signed (but verified modules are not enforced by default), package linking with DT_RLR for x86/x86_64/PPC64LE to reduce binary package sizes, and musl libc now equipped with TCP fallback support in the DNS resolver.

Downloads and more details on Alpine Linux 3.18 via AlpineLinux.org.
