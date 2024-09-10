AlmaLinux Announces Certification SIG, Hardware Certification Program
AlmaLinux to further distinguish itself from other RHEL-based Linux distributions has announced a Certification Special Interest Group (SIG) and out of that is coming a AlmaLinux Hardware Certification Program.
There is already Red Hat certified hardware for upstream Red Hat Enterprise Linux while now through the AlmaLinux Certification SIG the AlmaLinux Hardware Certification Program is being established. This certification program is for verifying AlmaLinux hardware support and can be done both by independent hardware vendors (IHVs) as well as the community of AlmaLinux users.
AlmaLinux has created an open-source Hardware Certification Suite for passing to validate hardware support. This though is only the start. From today's program announcement:
"We have so much room for growth with this process, and have more ideas that we want to see added. In addition to helping with community-validated hardware requests, there are a bunch of other specific ways you can help today!
Community checkups (especially on minor version updates, since the SIG only validates on major version changes) and confirmations for already validated hardware will always be welcome. We want to build a Live USB image of AlmaLinux with the hardware certification suite on it, so that users can certify hardware without having to start with a freshly-installed device.
Even more exciting, we’ll be working on spinning up a Software Certification Program over the coming months to provide software validation and certification that our users can trust.
Eventually, we’d love to be able to provide Toolkits for easy self-certification by ISVs and IHVs and repeatable community validation, streamlining this process for everyone involved."
Here's a look at how they plan to handle the AlmaLinux hardware certification process:
More details for those interested over on AlmaLinux.org.
