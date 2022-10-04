SUSE Publishes First Prototype Of Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP)

After SUSE/openSUSE engineers began talking up the Adaptable Linux Platform "ALP" as their next-gen enterprise Linux focus, last week they talked up the imminent release of "Les Droites" as their first public ALP prototype. Today that prototype is now live.

The ALP Les Droites prototype is promoted as having the following features:
- Software: Salt pre-installed and Ansible available in repositories, allowing users to configure and/or manage ALP systems in a flexible and agile manner.

- Hardware support: The architecture baseline for ALP is set to x86_64-v2. Previous consideration of x86_64-v3 was declined after the initial feedback round. We are considering support of x86_64-v3 and possibly v4 through the hwcaps functionality.

- Full Disk Encryption

To ease in ALP testing, initially the Security Enhanced Linux (SELinux) integration is relaxed but will be built up in future versions.


Les Droites also comes ready to handle containerized workloads with Podman and K3s.
We are very excited about the first prototype of the Adaptable Linux Platform, with all features being implemented in this new approach for Next-Generation Linux, such as isolating workloads, making good use of the modern CPU features and streamlining hardware performance.

With an application-centric approach, container and virtualization technologies, users are confident that non-intrusive updates or behavior are interfering with the regular operation at the same time. You can decide when to patch the system and how deep you want to go into the granularity, from security and regular updates to download-only and manual installation.

More information on this initial public ALP prototype via the SUSE blog.
