openSUSE ALP Prototype "Les Droites" Releasing This Week
Earlier this year it was shared that SUSE/openSUSE is developing the Adaptable Linux Platform "ALP" for next-generation SUSE Linux Enterprise. Coming out later this week is the first public preview of openSUSE ALP.
To be released later this week is "Les Droites" as their initial public prototype of the Adaptable Linux Platform. Details are still light on all of the Adaptable Linux Platform changes, but today's openSUSE pre-announcement notes some of the big changes:
As far as “Les Droites” goes, users can look forward to a SLE Micro like HostOS with self-healing abilities contributing to our OS-as-a-Service/ZeroTouch story. The Big Idea is that the user focuses on the application rather than the underlying host, which manages, heals, and self-optimizes itself. Both Salt (pre-installed) and Ansible will be available to simplify further management.
Users can look forward to Full Disk Encryption (FDE) with TPM support by default on x86_64. Another part of the deliverables are numerous containerized system components including yast2, podman, k3s, cockpit, Display Manager (GDM), and KVM. All of which users can experiment with, which are simply referred to as Workloads.
A seamless system integration will arrive later and may vary based on the type of workload. An example could be /usr/bin wrapper deployed via rpm, etc. An example of running a ncurses variant of a YaST workload on ALP or in fact any podman-enabled Linux system.
On news.opensuse.org they announced today that the Les Droites prototype availability is expected later this week.
OpenSUSE also shared that the Adaptable Linux Platform will only require a x86_64-v2 CPu, lower than their previously-announced level of x86_64-v3. OpenSUSE developers had been discussing raising the x86_64 CPU requirements with the v3 ISA extension requiring AVX, among other newer instruction sets. But with backing down to v2, SUSE/openSUSE ALP will still be able to handle older AVX-less / pre-Haswell CPUs.
