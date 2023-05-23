ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E Hero Sensor Monitoring To Come With Linux 6.5

9 May 2023
Sadly missing out on the Linux 6.4 kernel merge window by a few days is support for sensor monitoring with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E Hero motherboard.

Among the early HWMON material queuing in its "-next" branch for what will in turn be sent in for the Linux 6.5 kernel is adding the ASUS X670E Hero motherboard to the list of supported motherboards by the independently-maintained ASUS EC Sensors driver.

With the in-development Linux 6.4 kernel there are dozens of more ASUS motherboards enjoying sensor support while the ASUS X670E Hero has kicked off the additions to come with the follow-on kernel.

The ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E Hero motherboard is a high-end motherboard for AMD Ryzen 7000 series / AM5 processors. This is a great motherboard with all the bells and whistles for those assembling a high-end AMD Ryzen desktop while the only downside is the high price tag at around $699 USD.

ASUS X670E Hero motherboard packaging


This also happens to be one of the motherboards AMD seeded to reviewers as part of the Zen 4 launch. As such I happen to have this motherboard and is what I use for most of my Ryzen 7000 series testing among my few Zen 4 desktops. I've been running the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E Hero since pre-launch last year and have it running workloads near-constantly. This motherboard has been working out very well and is now great to finally see more sensor coverage slated for Linux 6.5.

This commit to hwmon-next further adds that more of the sensors may still come but for now is mostly temperature focused:
hwmon: (asus-ec-sensors) add ROG Crosshair X670E Hero.

Only the temp sensors that I can verify are present. HWINFO in Windows shows other accumulated data and statistics (time since installed, total power used, etc) that I have not attempted to find.
