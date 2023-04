100+ More ASUS Motherboards Enabled For Sensor Monitoring With Linux 6.4

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

The hardware monitoring "HWMON" subsystem updates have been pulled into the in-development Linux 6.4 kernel with ASUS Intel/AMD desktop motherboards being the big winners with these driver updates.Last kernel cycle with Linux 6.3 many AMD motherboards saw sensor monitoring support added. For Linux 6.4, there is more than 100 additional ASUS motherboards with working hardware sensor support on the mainline kernel. The newly-enabled motherboards are for both Intel Core and AMD Ryzen desktops.The ASUS EC Sensors driver has added support for the ProArt B550 CREATOR and ROG STRIX Z390-F GAMING motherboards.Meanwhile the nct6775 picked up support for more ASUS motherboards with a capable WMI interface. There is a lot greater ASUS motherboard coverage... The new additions in Linux 6.4 include:- B360M-BASALT- B360M-D3H- EX-B360M-V- EX-B360M-V3- EX-B360M-V5- EX-B460M-V5- EX-H410M-V3- PRIME A520M-A- PRIME A520M-A II- PRIME A520M-E- PRIME A520M-K- PRIME B360M-A- PRIME B360M-C- PRIME B360M-D- PRIME B360M-K- PRIME B460I-PLUS- PRIME B460M-A- PRIME B460M-A R2.0- PRIME B460M-K- PRIME B550-PLUS AC-HES- PRIME B550M-A AC- PRIME B550M-A WIFI II- PRIME B550M-K- PRIME H310-PLUS- PRIME H310I-PLUS- PRIME H310M-A- PRIME H310M-C- PRIME H310M-D- PRIME H310M-DASH- PRIME H310M-E- PRIME H310M-E/BR- PRIME H310M-F- PRIME H310M-K- PRIME H310T- PRIME H370-A- PRIME H370-PLUS- PRIME H370M-PLUS- PRIME H410I-PLUS- PRIME H410M-A- PRIME H410M-D- PRIME H410M-E- PRIME H410M-F- PRIME H410M-K- PRIME H410M-K R2.0- PRIME H470-PLUS- PRIME H470M-PLUS- PRIME H510M-K R2.0- PRIME Q370M-C- PRIME Z390-A- PRIME Z390-A/H10- PRIME Z390-P- PRIME Z390M-PLUS- PRIME Z490-A- PRIME Z490-P- PRIME Z490-V- PRIME Z490M-PLUS- PRO B460M-C- PRO H410M-C- PRO H410T- PRO Q470M-C- Pro A520M-C- Pro A520M-C II- Pro B550M-C- Pro WS X570-ACE- ProArt B550-CREATOR- ProArt X570-CREATOR WIFI- ProArt Z490-CREATOR 10G- TUF B360-PLUS GAMING- TUF B360-PRO GAMING- TUF B360-PRO GAMING (WI-FI)- TUF B360M-E GAMING- TUF B360M-PLUS GAMING- TUF B360M-PLUS GAMING S- TUF B360M-PLUS GAMING/BR- TUF GAMING A520M-PLUS- TUF GAMING A520M-PLUS II- TUF GAMING A520M-PLUS WIFI- TUF GAMING B460-PLUS- TUF GAMING B460-PRO (WI-FI)- TUF GAMING B460M-PLUS- TUF GAMING B460M-PLUS (WI-FI)- TUF GAMING B460M-PRO- TUF GAMING B550-PLUS- TUF GAMING B550-PLUS (WI-FI)- TUF GAMING B550-PLUS WIFI II- TUF GAMING B550-PRO- TUF GAMING B550M ZAKU (WI-FI)- TUF GAMING H470-PRO- TUF GAMING H470-PRO (WI-FI)- TUF GAMING H470-PRO- TUF GAMING H470-PRO (WI-FI)- TUF GAMING X570-PRO WIFI II- TUF H310-PLUS GAMING- TUF H310M-PLUS GAMING- TUF H310M-PLUS GAMING/BR- TUF H370-PRO GAMING- TUF H370-PRO GAMING (WI-FI)- TUF Z390-PLUS GAMING- TUF Z390-PLUS GAMING (WI-FI)- TUF Z390-PRO GAMING- TUF Z390M-PRO GAMING- TUF Z390M-PRO GAMING (WI-FI)- ROG MAXIMUS XI APEX- ROG MAXIMUS XI CODE- ROG MAXIMUS XI EXTREME- ROG MAXIMUS XI FORMULA- ROG MAXIMUS XI GENE- ROG MAXIMUS XI HERO- ROG MAXIMUS XI HERO (WI-FI)- ROG MAXIMUS XII APEX- ROG MAXIMUS XII EXTREME- ROG MAXIMUS XII FORMULA- ROG MAXIMUS XII HERO (WI-FI)- ROG STRIX B360-F GAMING- ROG STRIX B360-G GAMING- ROG STRIX B360-H GAMING- ROG STRIX B360-H GAMING/OPTANE- ROG STRIX B360-I GAMING- ROG STRIX B460-F GAMING- ROG STRIX B460-G GAMING- ROG STRIX B460-H GAMING- ROG STRIX B460-I GAMING- ROG STRIX H370-F GAMING- ROG STRIX H370-I GAMING- ROG STRIX H470-I GAMING- WS Z390 PRO- Z490-GUNDAM (WI-FI)

There is also a new temperature sensor HWMON driver for the StarFive JH71x0 RISC-V chip.The Aquacomputer HWMON driver also continues to see improvements for supporting the products from that German hardware vendor. The newest device supported by the Aquacomputer Linux driver is for the Awuastream XT. The Aquacomputer Aquastream XT is a USB 12V liquid cooling pump that can now enjoy sensor monitoring on the mainline Linux kernel.See the HWMON pull request , which was merged to mainline Git overnight, for a complete list of the hardware monitoring feature updates this cycle.