ASRock Industrial Partners With Canonical For Ubuntu-Certified Devices

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 11 January 2023 at 09:00 AM EST. 1 Comment
UBUNTU --
ASRock Industrial, the independent company spun out of ASRock that is focused on industrial computers, edge systems, hardware for retail environments, has now partnered with Canonical to begin offering certified devices for Ubuntu Linux.

Similar to Canonical's partnerships with DFI and ASUS, among others, the courting between Canonical and ASRock Industrial is focused on the outlooks for Ubuntu on IoT devices, edge computing, and other Linux use within industrial and retail environments.

This partnership will focus on both ASRock Industrial's motherboards and complete systems. The first to be certified is ASRock Industrial's new iEP-5000G Industrial IoT Controller.


Those wanting to learn more about this partnership can see this press release.
1 Comment
Related News
Ubuntu's Real-Time Kernel Approaching GA Status
Mir 2.11 Released With A Fix Around XWayland Use
Ubuntu's New Installer Taking Shape Nicely For Ubuntu 23.04
Edubuntu Looks To Re-Establish Itself In 2023
UBports' Ubuntu Touch 20.04-Based Build Offered In New Beta/RC Channel
Ubuntu Touch OTA-24 Released - Still Powered By Ubuntu 16.04
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenZFS Lands A Very Nice Performance Optimization
A Prominent Linux Kernel Developer Re-Joins AMD
A Developer Hopes To Restore GCC's Java Front-End
The Linux OS Originally Known As Lindows Is Out With Linspire 12 Alpha
OBS Studio 29 Released With AV1 Encode Additions, Upward Compression Filter
Red Hat Planning A Hackfest To Further Advance HDR Support On The Linux Desktop
Linux 6.3 To Bring Analog TV Support Improvements
Firewalld 1.3 Released With Easier Firewall Management For More Services