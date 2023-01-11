Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
ASRock Industrial Partners With Canonical For Ubuntu-Certified Devices
Similar to Canonical's partnerships with DFI and ASUS, among others, the courting between Canonical and ASRock Industrial is focused on the outlooks for Ubuntu on IoT devices, edge computing, and other Linux use within industrial and retail environments.
This partnership will focus on both ASRock Industrial's motherboards and complete systems. The first to be certified is ASRock Industrial's new iEP-5000G Industrial IoT Controller.
Those wanting to learn more about this partnership can see this press release.