AMDVLK 2023.Q1.1 Brings New GPU Support, New Extensions

AMDVLK 2023.Q1.1 is out today as the first update to this official open-source AMD Vulkan Linux driver for 2023. Given the month and a half since the prior update, this AMDVLK update is rather significant with all of its changes.The AMDVLK 2023.Q1.1 driver update now officially adds support for AMD's Rembrandt, Raphael, and Mendocino hardware... A bit late there, but now this open-source AMD Vulkan driver officially supports those APU/SoC targets.There are also a number of new Vulkan extensions wired up for AMDVLK: VK_KHR_fragment_shader_barycentric, VK_EXT_depth_clamp_zero_one, and VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_layout. This v2023.Q1.1 release also is rebuilt against the Vulkan 1.3.238 header files.This AMD Vulkan driver has also enabled multi-view support on the geometry shader stage and also enabled a new "uber fetch shader" feature.

Rounding out this driver update is additional performance tuning. Games like Rainbow Six: Siege are said to be performing better with this updated open-source Vulkan driver.The driver sources as well as pre-built binaries for RHEL and Ubuntu systems for the AMDVLK driver can be found via the AMDVLK on GitHub