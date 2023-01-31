AMDVLK 2023.Q1.1 Brings New GPU Support, New Extensions

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 31 January 2023 at 05:30 AM EST. 1 Comment
RADEON
AMDVLK 2023.Q1.1 is out today as the first update to this official open-source AMD Vulkan Linux driver for 2023. Given the month and a half since the prior update, this AMDVLK update is rather significant with all of its changes.

The AMDVLK 2023.Q1.1 driver update now officially adds support for AMD's Rembrandt, Raphael, and Mendocino hardware... A bit late there, but now this open-source AMD Vulkan driver officially supports those APU/SoC targets.

There are also a number of new Vulkan extensions wired up for AMDVLK: VK_KHR_fragment_shader_barycentric, VK_EXT_depth_clamp_zero_one, and VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_layout. This v2023.Q1.1 release also is rebuilt against the Vulkan 1.3.238 header files.

This AMD Vulkan driver has also enabled multi-view support on the geometry shader stage and also enabled a new "uber fetch shader" feature.

AMDVLK on GitHub


Rounding out this driver update is additional performance tuning. Games like Rainbow Six: Siege are said to be performing better with this updated open-source Vulkan driver.

The driver sources as well as pre-built binaries for RHEL and Ubuntu systems for the AMDVLK driver can be found via the AMDVLK on GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
RADV Graphics Pipeline Library Support Becoming Speedy, Aims For Mesa 23.1 Promotion
AMD Sends In More RDNA3 Graphics Driver Fixes For Linux 6.3
AMD Ports Register Shadowing To The Mesa RADV Vulkan Driver
AMD Working To Upstream New AMDGPU/AMDKFD Compute Debugger API
AMDGPU Linux 6.3 Addition To Help With Optimized Buffer Placement
RADV Receives Patches To Help With Less Stuttering For Zink
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 109 vs. Chrome 109 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux + Core i9 13900K
Wine 8.0 Released With PE Conversion Complete, Progress On WoW64 Support
Canonical Promotes Ubuntu Pro To General Availability
MPV Player 0.35.1 Released With Wayland & PipeWire Fixes
Mesa 22.3.4 Brings Fix For RADV RT Build Performance To Match AMDVLK/AMDGPU-PRO
Microsoft Releases WinGet 1.4 For Improving Its Open-Source Package Manager
PipeWire 0.3.65 Adds New Combine-Stream Module, Bluetooth MIDI
Mesa 23.0 Graphics Drivers Aim For Release Next Week