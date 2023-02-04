Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD Makes Progress On Their RDNA3 User-Mode Queues For Linux Driver
This RDNA3 user-mode queue support for their Linux driver is around allowing the direct workload submission from user-space for processes with an AMDGPU graphics context. This direct workload submission could lead to better performance/throughput especially for cases like exclusive/full-screen games and bypass interactions with the kernel/DRM schedulers. The user-space application with this new code allows creating its own work queue and submitting directly to the graphics hardware.
The patch series depends upon a re-design to the AMDGPU doorbell code that is still pending -- though there are some admitted "hack" patches available for easier testing until those other changes land. But in any event given the timing of these patches this work isn't coming for the v6.3 kernel but will not be ready for mainline until v6.4 or later.
Those interested in this user-mode queue work for the AMDGPU driver can find the new patches on the amd-gfx mailing list.