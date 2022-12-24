AMD Working On RDNA3 User-Mode Graphics Queue For Their Linux GPU Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 24 December 2022
A request for comments patch series sent out by AMD Linux graphics driver engineers ahead of the holidays is implementing support for user-mode queues in conjunction with Radeon RX 7000 "Navi 3x" graphics cards and newer.

The patches implement user-mode graphics queues for the AMDGPU Linux DRM driver for Navi 3x and future GPUs. The focus is on allowing direct workload submission from a user-space graphics process that has the AMDGPU graphics context. In turn this direct workload submission from user-space graphics contexts could result in better performance and easier management for exclusive/full-screen graphics applications/games.


AMD's ROCm compute stack has since last year implemented user-mode queues for compute while this work is now on the graphics side.

Some aspects of the user-space API for this AMDGPU graphics user-mode queues implementation is still to be firmed up, but for those interested in this work can see the RFC patch series for the preliminary work.
