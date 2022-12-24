Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.
AMD Working On RDNA3 User-Mode Graphics Queue For Their Linux GPU Driver
The patches implement user-mode graphics queues for the AMDGPU Linux DRM driver for Navi 3x and future GPUs. The focus is on allowing direct workload submission from a user-space graphics process that has the AMDGPU graphics context. In turn this direct workload submission from user-space graphics contexts could result in better performance and easier management for exclusive/full-screen graphics applications/games.
AMD's ROCm compute stack has since last year implemented user-mode queues for compute while this work is now on the graphics side.
Some aspects of the user-space API for this AMDGPU graphics user-mode queues implementation is still to be firmed up, but for those interested in this work can see the RFC patch series for the preliminary work.