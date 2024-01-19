Linux Can Now Engage GFXOFF When Running ROCm Compute Apps On RDNA3 GPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 19 January 2024 at 01:49 PM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON
Merged as part of an initial batch of AMDGPU/AMDKFD fixes for the in-development Linux 6.8 kernel is support for enabling the GFXOFF feature when ROCm compute applications are active on GFX11 (RDNA3) hardware.

GFXOFF is the AMD graphics feature for turning off the graphics engine when it's idling/unused. The patch for Linux 6.8 allows GFXOFF to be used when ROCm compute apps are running on GFX11 (RDNA3) graphics processors and the graphics pipeline being unused.

The AMDGPU driver had prevented GFXOFF during compute applications on GFX11 due to a firmware issue. However, that firmware issue is now resolved in the MES KIQ firmware v64 and newer. So with a firmware check in place, the AMDGPU kernel driver can enable GFXOFF for ROCm compute apps when having the compatible firmware. In turn this should help with improving power efficiency.

AMD ROCm diagram


This patch merged to Linux 6.8 Git is also marked for back-porting to existing and supported stable Linux kernel versions.
amdgpu:
- DSC fixes
- DC resource pool fixes
- OTG fix
- DML2 fixes
- Aux fix
- GFX10 RLC firmware handling fix
- Revert a broken workaround for SMU 13.0.2
- DC writeback fix
- Enable gfxoff when ROCm apps are active on gfx11 with the proper FW version

amdkfd:
- Fix dma-buf exports using GEM handles

This GFXOFF for GFX11 ROCm apps was part of this pull also landing various other AMD kernel graphics driver fixes.
Add A Comment
Related News
Fedora 40 Looks To Ship AMD ROCm 6 For End-To-End Open-Source GPU Acceleration
RADV Driver Lands "Highly Experimental" Transfer Queue Support
AMD's OpenGL Linux Driver Already Scored A Nice Performance Win For 2024
AMD RDNA3 Refresh Graphics Support May Be In Good Shape With Linux 6.7
The Open-Source ATI R300 Graphics Driver Is Still Being Improved Upon In 2024
AMDVLK 2023.Q4.3 Released With Counter-Strike 2 Optimization, VKD3D Change
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Linux Scheduler Showing Promising Results For Gaming Performance
Linus Torvalds Hits Nasty Performance Regression With Early Linux 6.8 Code
~5 Minutes Of Coding Yields A 6%+ Boost To Linux I/O Performance
Linux Gains An Open File Server Implementation For Tractors & Agriculture Machinery
Linus Torvalds On Linux 6.8 DRM: "Testing Is Seriously Lacking"
Git Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Beginning To Use Rust Code
Linux 6.8 Merge Window On Hiatus Due To Winter Storm
GNOME 46 Alpha Released With Many Improvements